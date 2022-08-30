Dowagiac Middle School student arrested after bringing stolen handgun to school

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old student has been charged after bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School.

Around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, Dowagiac police were contacted by a Cass County Sherriff’s Office deputy that a student may have been armed with a weapon.

After searching the student, police found a handgun hidden in the student’s pants. The weapon was seized and was determined to have been stolen from a residence outside of Dowagiac city limits.

The student’s name is being withheld due to their status as a minor. The student was taken into custody and petitioned into juvenile court. They are charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and possessing a weapon in a weapon’s free school zone.

The student did not make any threats with the weapon and allegedly did not intend on causing any violence with the handgun.

