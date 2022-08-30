Cinemark to offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Saturday

(WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, maybe it’s time to head to the movies!

To celebrate the “First National Cinema Day” on September 3, Cinemark will be offering tickets for $3.00 all day long as well as special concession deals on drinks, candy, and popcorn.

The price does not include taxes or fees.

To learn more about this offer, showtimes, or the nearest Cinemark, simply click here.

