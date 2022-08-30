525 Foundation talks Fentanyl and expansion of drug disposal programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Change starts with a conversation.

At the St. Joseph County Public Library, on Tuesday, the 525 Foundation invited the public to chat about Fentanyl and it’s affects on the community.

The free conversation was moderated by an expert panel that consisted of the 525 Foundation’s Founder, Becky Savage, The St. Joseph County Department of Health, The St. Joseph County Police Department, The Michiana Opiod Task Force, and the DEA, talked to the community on the dangers of Fentanyl and the importance of safely disposing of prescription drugs.

The 525 Foundation also announced expansion of their Drop 2 Stop Program, thanks to a nearly $100,000 grant from The U.S. Department of Justice.

“We want to make it convenient, which by putting five more permanent drop boxes in our community, is going to make that more accessible. But also, it will help expand our prevention plus program, which anybody can jump on our website, the st joe county police department’s website, or united way’s website, and click a button and order a drug disposal pouch to be ordered right to their house through door dash, which is amazing,” said Becky Savage, 525 Foundation’s Founder.

According to the Health Department, in 2021, St. Joseph County experienced 97 overdose deaths.

The Drop 2 Stop and Prevention Plus Programs have been convenient ways community members have disposed of their prescription drugs, with hopes that that number of overdose deaths is reduced.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.