2 charged in murder of Mishawaka teen

Nashawn Stephens & Kyndall Dickerson
Nashawn Stephens & Kyndall Dickerson(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been charged for their roles in the murder of another teen at a Mishawaka apartment complex back in June.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Nashawn Stephens, 18, of South Bend was charged with Murder for his role in the death of Tychius Derrickson, 18, of Mishawaka.

Nashawn Stephens
Nashawn Stephens(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

The case was sealed to allow law enforcement to take Stephens’ co-defendant, Kyndall Dickerson, 19, of Mishawaka, into custody. The case was unsealed after Dickerson’s arrest.

Kyndall Dickerson
Kyndall Dickerson(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Stephens and Dickerson are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police were called to Pin Oak Manor Apartments around 11:30 p.m. back on June 17. When they arrived, they found Derrickson dead outside one of the apartment buildings with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stephens entered Dickerson’s bedroom while she was engaging in sexual relations with Derrickson. Stephens then pistol-whipped Derrickson and dragged him outside of the apartment building before shooting him.

Dickerson initially told police she did not know the attacker, but later said she had lied, and she knew it was Stephens all along, but if she told that to police Stephens would get her next. Dickerson also told police she was occasional sex partners with both Stephens and Dickerson.

Also according to the probable cause affidavit, communications via text and phone between the three of them in the hours before the murder show that in several consecutive instances Dickerson would make contact with Derrickson, and would immediately contact Stephens after.

In one of those communications, Dickerson told Stephens that she would leave a key to her apartment under the mat.

An autopsy confirmed that Derrickson died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hand of another, and that his death was therefore a homicide.

Stephens is facing charges of murder and a firearm enhancement. Dickerson is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assisting a criminal.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Treating food allergies with oral immunotherapy

Updated: moments ago

News

Neff Automation hosts robotics expo at Gillespie Conference Center

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Indianapolis-based robotics and automation company made a stop in South Bend to show off their new systems on Tuesday.

News

Neff Automation hosts local expo

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Sen. Todd Young speaks at drug court

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

525 Foundation discusses dangers of fentanyl

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

One-on-one interview with ND Head Coach Marcus Freeman

Updated: 1 hour ago
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of topics.

News

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County.

News

WNDU NOON WEATHER 8/30/2022

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The non-profit offers a host of interactive exhibits for children.

News

Monday Storm Damage WNDU

Updated: 13 hours ago