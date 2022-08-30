2 charged in murder of Mishawaka teen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been charged for their roles in the murder of another teen at a Mishawaka apartment complex back in June.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Nashawn Stephens, 18, of South Bend was charged with Murder for his role in the death of Tychius Derrickson, 18, of Mishawaka.

Nashawn Stephens (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

The case was sealed to allow law enforcement to take Stephens’ co-defendant, Kyndall Dickerson, 19, of Mishawaka, into custody. The case was unsealed after Dickerson’s arrest.

Kyndall Dickerson (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Stephens and Dickerson are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police were called to Pin Oak Manor Apartments around 11:30 p.m. back on June 17. When they arrived, they found Derrickson dead outside one of the apartment buildings with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stephens entered Dickerson’s bedroom while she was engaging in sexual relations with Derrickson. Stephens then pistol-whipped Derrickson and dragged him outside of the apartment building before shooting him.

Dickerson initially told police she did not know the attacker, but later said she had lied, and she knew it was Stephens all along, but if she told that to police Stephens would get her next. Dickerson also told police she was occasional sex partners with both Stephens and Dickerson.

Also according to the probable cause affidavit, communications via text and phone between the three of them in the hours before the murder show that in several consecutive instances Dickerson would make contact with Derrickson, and would immediately contact Stephens after.

In one of those communications, Dickerson told Stephens that she would leave a key to her apartment under the mat.

An autopsy confirmed that Derrickson died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hand of another, and that his death was therefore a homicide.

Stephens is facing charges of murder and a firearm enhancement. Dickerson is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assisting a criminal.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.