$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.

Hats are still available for purchase at some South Bend-area McDonald’s locations. They cost $10 each.

You can also round up your order at McDonald’s to donate.

