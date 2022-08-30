$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

