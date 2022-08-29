2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

An investigation finds the motorcycle involved was heading east on Homer Street, and disregarded a stop sign at the approaching intersection with Cleveland causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

