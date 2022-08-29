South Bend church celebrates 150 years

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church is celebrating 150 years of worship.

Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. And its 150th anniversary celebration has been two years in the making after being delayed because of the pandemic.

On Sunday, dignitaries, pastors, and even Mayor James Mueller were in attendance to mark the historic milestone.

Elma Powell, chief steward at Olivet, described the church as the social and civic hub for the South Bend community for more than a century.

“It’s where meetings were held, where organizations put on events, and it just means that history of African American history. You can think back to about 1870s,” remarked Powell.

While it can be found on the Indiana Register of Historic Places, church officials say they have applied to place Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church on the National Register as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
One dead in Goshen crash
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
Two people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

Latest News

SB church 150 years
SB church 150 years
a
Olivet Church 150 anniversary
Lego Minifigures were among the many collectibles at the Pwr^ South Bend Video Game Convention.
Local gaming convention levels up local economy
a
Elkhart 2 found dead