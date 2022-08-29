South Bend church celebrates 150 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church is celebrating 150 years of worship.

Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. And its 150th anniversary celebration has been two years in the making after being delayed because of the pandemic.

On Sunday, dignitaries, pastors, and even Mayor James Mueller were in attendance to mark the historic milestone.

Elma Powell, chief steward at Olivet, described the church as the social and civic hub for the South Bend community for more than a century.

“It’s where meetings were held, where organizations put on events, and it just means that history of African American history. You can think back to about 1870s,” remarked Powell.

While it can be found on the Indiana Register of Historic Places, church officials say they have applied to place Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church on the National Register as well.

