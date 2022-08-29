‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is teaming up with the city of South Bend to host “Senior Citizen Spirit Week.”

It’s a chance to help share tips with local seniors. Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free interactive learning.

On Monday, experts shared information on how to save money and keep the future looking bright. They also helped with estate planning and tips on avoiding scams.

For a full list of this week’s events, click here.

