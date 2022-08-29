Power outages reported across Michiana after strong storms

(WNDU) - The Michiana area is seeing a large amount of power outages because of some strong storms that made their way through the area on Monday afternoon.

NIPSCO is reporting 21,000 power outages across the region. Here are some of the larger outages reported specifically here in Michiana:

Bristol: over 400

Culver: nearly 500

Goshen: nearly 1,700

Knox: over 1,400

LaPorte: over 1,300

North Liberty: over 1,200

Plymouth: over 500

Warsaw: over 600

There is currently no word on restoration times yet.

Meanwhile, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 12,500 outages across the region. Currently, no restoration times have been reported for areas impacted here in Michiana.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.