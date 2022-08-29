Notre Dame’s approach to replacing rushing production

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re less than a week away from the Notre Dame football team’s season opener!

The Irish travel to Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 3, to take on Ohio State in a top-five matchup.

The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they’re also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams.

16 Sports caught up with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to see if the Irish have another feature back waiting in the wings, or if we can expect a committee approach heading into week one.

“We feel like we have three, four backs that can really help us win games right now,” Rees says. “All have a little bit of a different identity. It’s our job again to maximize that. But also, in the course of a game, you can kind of start to feel if a guy is running well and stay with him.

“Each has a very specific role, very specific part of the gameplan, and that allows us to diversify our touches a little bit,” Rees added. “So, we feel good about those three right now.”

Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

