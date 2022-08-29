Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom

Niles Community Schools head back to class
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived.

There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand new water filling stations, plus facility upgrades.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate said the top priority is safety and security. But another priority is engaging students.

“We want to make sure they’re engaged in some kind of extra-curricular activity outside of school,” said Dr. Applegate. “We want to connect them to our school and we’ve got all kinds of opportunities for our students to stay connected and be successful here in Niles Community Schools.”

Dr. Applegate said the district has seen attendance issues the past two years due to the pandemic, so bringing those numbers up is another goal for the new school year.

