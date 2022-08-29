Michiana companies help design parts used for Artemis One rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WNDU) - Monday morning was supposed to be the beginning of a new era of space travel!

Artemis One was expected to lift off earlier today though is still on the pad in south Florida. But a lot of folks around Michiana wanted to see this rocket go up, and that’s because they’ve had a hand in building parts to Artemis One!

In South Bend, PEI Genesis Inc. and Manufacturing Technology Incorporated worked on parts for the SLS rocket that will carry Orion into orbit and eventually to the moon!

Lake City Treating Corporation in Warsaw worked on parts to that SLS rocket that now sits on Launchpad 39B!

Mishawaka worked on something a little bit different: What eventually will carry astronauts to the lunar surface. Damping Technologies Incorporated worked on parts for the Orion space capsule!

People across the country want to see this launch be successful. But as we see it, there’s a few issues that need to be worked out. Even if all systems are go, the weather could hold Artemis One on the pad just a little bit longer.

Follow 16 News Now as we observe the Artemis One rocket launch, and we’ll keep you updated on the latest.

