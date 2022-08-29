Michiana companies help design parts used for Artemis One rocket

By 16 News Now and Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WNDU) - Monday morning was supposed to be the beginning of a new era of space travel!

Artemis One was expected to lift off earlier today though is still on the pad in south Florida. But a lot of folks around Michiana wanted to see this rocket go up, and that’s because they’ve had a hand in building parts to Artemis One!

In South Bend, PEI Genesis Inc. and Manufacturing Technology Incorporated worked on parts for the SLS rocket that will carry Orion into orbit and eventually to the moon!

Lake City Treating Corporation in Warsaw worked on parts to that SLS rocket that now sits on Launchpad 39B!

Mishawaka worked on something a little bit different: What eventually will carry astronauts to the lunar surface. Damping Technologies Incorporated worked on parts for the Orion space capsule!

People across the country want to see this launch be successful. But as we see it, there’s a few issues that need to be worked out. Even if all systems are go, the weather could hold Artemis One on the pad just a little bit longer.

Follow 16 News Now as we observe the Artemis One rocket launch, and we’ll keep you updated on the latest.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
One dead in Goshen crash
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

Latest News

Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free...
‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend
The community continues to honor a priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in...
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
Michiana companies help design parts used in Artemis One rocket.
Michiana companies help design parts used in Artemis One rocket
Five Star Life and local Michiana basketball legends came together to raise money for local...
Five Star Life, Michiana basketball legends golf to support students