Local gaming convention levels up local economy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual video game convention took over at the South Bend Century Center this weekend.

Since the Century Center became home to the area’s only E-Sports arena, Pwr^ South Bend now has both amateurs and pros plugging into their gaming potential.

It’s a place where all the gamers go, but this weekend, many people put down their controllers and put up some of their gaming gadgets.

“I’ve always locally wanted to see where I could use my talents,” said digital artist 2B.

One year after its debut at the Century Center, Power Up South Bend returned for a second straight year.

“It’s really exciting to know we had more attendees through the doors already than what we had in the door last year,” said Brain Exner, the founder of Pwr^ South Bend

And not only does the locally owned company helping bring the digital world to the forefront of thousands of gamers, Pwr Up founder Brain Exner says it’s working to level up the local economy.

“We have people coming in from out of state. We have guests from out of state as well as attendees. People have driven from Chicago, Grand Rapids, down from Indy, up from Indy rather, that are just excited about video games,” said Exner.

Dozens of vendors lined up to highlight why they were here.

“It’s always fun to link up with different people that also have the talent of art and the passion for being creative,” said 2B.

But for digital artist 2B, it’s also helping him provide for his passion.

“It can be helpful when it comes to payment but also fuel to the passion,” said 2B.

“There is an opportunity to do so many different things here because traditionally, people have only respected South Bend for Notre Dame football and anything else,” said Exner. “It has been kind of a dead, dying town. But now, South Bend is rebuilding, and part of that should be video games.”

