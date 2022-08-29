Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14 year old arrested in connection to the June murder of a St. Joseph County Corrections Officer had his initial hearing in juvenile court.

On Monday, Judge Graham Polando set the teen’s waiver hearing for September 16th, when the court will consider whether or not evidence is sufficient for the 14 year old to be charged as an adult.

The teen’s brother, Braxton Bird, 17, already faces a murder charge following the shooting death of Rhema Harris, the 28-year-old Army veteran and corrections officer whom probable cause papers indicate was the unintended target of a June 26th drive-by shooting.

It’s unclear when Bird will make his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
One dead in Goshen crash
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Notre Dame Game Week.
Notre Dame Game Week
A new "infill" home is currently being built in the Near Northwest Neighborhood in South Bend.
City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City