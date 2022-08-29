Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14 year old arrested in connection to the June murder of a St. Joseph County Corrections Officer had his initial hearing in juvenile court.

On Monday, Judge Graham Polando set the teen’s waiver hearing for September 16th, when the court will consider whether or not evidence is sufficient for the 14 year old to be charged as an adult.

The teen’s brother, Braxton Bird, 17, already faces a murder charge following the shooting death of Rhema Harris, the 28-year-old Army veteran and corrections officer whom probable cause papers indicate was the unintended target of a June 26th drive-by shooting.

It’s unclear when Bird will make his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.