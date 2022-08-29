Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The community continues to honor a priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last week in St. Joseph County.

Father Jan Klimczyk was riding on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane when he was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 22.

The spot is now occupied by a memorial called a ghost bike, which is a way to remember bicyclists who are hit on the street.

Klimczyk, who was a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was also remembered with services on Monday.

Meanwhile, a South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection to the hit-and-run.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.