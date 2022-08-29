Five Star Life, Michiana basketball legends golf to support students.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A golf outing happened on Monday to help students of Michiana!

Notre Dame Basketball legend and NBA superstar LaPhonso Ellis, as well as Michiana basketball star Markus Burton Jr., joined Five Star Life on the green Monday morning.

The outing benefited Five Star Life for their “Annual Five Star Golf Open.” The event was held at the South Bend Country Club. Five Star Life works with local students on character development and provides mentorship.

“We talk about the five principles,” LaPhonso Ellis said. “Two of them being respect and responsibility. Those things, as we continue to nurture them on the floor, they become more important than even basketball itself.”

Five Star Life is based in Elkhart, but mentors over 22,000 kids across the country. If you are interested in learning more about Five Star Life, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.