FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Expected Monday Afternoon

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the threat of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Storms will likely present a strong to damaging wind threat along with heavy rain, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TIMELINE:

NOW – 11AM: Showers ending early with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing through the morning. The chance for an isolated storm through the middle of the day.

11AM – 1PM: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible. Otherwise, dry and starting to heat up.

1PM – 4PM: Clouds clearing out for the most part. More sunshine will continue to add fuel to the atmosphere for our storms later in the day. Highs approaching the upper 80s with high humidity. An uncomfortable afternoon.

4PM – 8PM: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible as we approach the evening commute. This line of storms will likely be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Small hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, but these are less likely. The severe weather threat will likely drop off after 8pm, but scattered thunderstorms could remain possible overnight.

8PM – 3AM: Scattered thunderstorms are likely to continue across Michiana. Heavy rain and thunder and lightning will be around. The severe weather threat will not be high as the initial line of storms will have already moved through. Heading into early Tuesday the rain will come to an end and things will dry out.

TUESDAY: Some clouds will be around early along with any lingering showers. By the morning commute, things will be drying out and some clouds begin to break. By the late morning clouds clear and we will have sunshine through the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees and lower humidity set it.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s through the afternoon. Very comfortable weather pattern through the end of the week!

MAIN IMPACTS:

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 4pm and 8pm. Gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail will be possible along with an isolated tornado.

Heavy Rain: Locally heavy rain is likely with heavy thunderstorms. Some isolated spots in Michiana could see over an inch of rain. Some localized flooding is possible after some areas saw heavy rain last night.

Gusty Winds: Wind gusts along with strong thunderstorms could reach between 50-65mph.

Small Hail: A slight chance of some isolated areas of small hail is possible. Hail stones up to penny size could be possible.

Isolated Tornado: A very small threat if any of an isolated spin up tornado along with these thunderstorms. The dynamics do not support a high-end tornado threat, mainly straight-line winds.



Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.