2nd Chance Pet: Poe

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe.

Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says Poe is such a sweetheart! He is super snuggly, very active, and loves to play. Myers also says he would likely be great in a home where there is another dog for him to play with since he was originally brought into the shelter with another dog.

If you want to adopt Poe or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, you can visit the shelter’s website.

