2nd Chance Pet: Poe

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe.

Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says Poe is such a sweetheart! He is super snuggly, very active, and loves to play. Myers also says he would likely be great in a home where there is another dog for him to play with since he was originally brought into the shelter with another dog.

To find out more about Poe, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Poe or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, you can visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
One dead in Goshen crash
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

Latest News

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named...
2nd Chance Pet: Bjork
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Sheba
Woody is a male, while Wildflower and Willow are females.
2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody
Justin, who is a Boxer/Terrier mix, will be celebrating his first birthday next month!
2nd Chance Pet: Justin