17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
One dead in Goshen crash
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

Latest News

A new "infill" home is currently being built in the Near Northwest Neighborhood in South Bend.
City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
Two dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City.
Two dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
Matt Y Artemis Update
Matt Y Artemis Update