Two people shot in pair of shootings of South Bend Police shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.

First responders were called to the area of portage road and king street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West.

In each case, police say there was a single victim. There were no further details available.

Stayed tuned on air and online on 16 News Now for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.