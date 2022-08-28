Two people shot in pair of shootings of South Bend Police shootings

South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.

First responders were called to the area of portage road and king street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West.

In each case, police say there was a single victim. There were no further details available.

Stayed tuned on air and online on 16 News Now for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
Shelby Leigh Yanez
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
Chuck Weather
Chuck Weather
Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870.
Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary
Mamas Against Violence have helped the community heal from violent crimes for nearly two decades.
4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence brings community together