Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pwr^ South Bend is hosting its second annual video game convention at the Century Center this weekend.

The locally owned company works to bring the digital world to the local community through several means.

Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors, came to the Century Center Saturday for the convention. Vendors had everything from vintage video games, action videos, to even handmade video game art.

“I’m just so excited to have the opportunity to show that South Bend is a growing community where there’s an opportunity to do so many different things here,” says Brian Exner, founder of Pwr^ South Bend.

The convention will continue Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Century Center.

