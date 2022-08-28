Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the deaths of a city couple discovered this afternoon.
Officials say police were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m.
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The homicide unit was activated and the case remains under investigation tonight.
