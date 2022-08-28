ND Defensive Coordinator Al Golden discusses TE Michael Mayer’s talents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is one week away from taking on the No. 2 team in the country at Ohio State to open its 2022 football season.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman named his first group of captains Friday, and on that list was junior tight end Michael Mayer.

Irish Defensive Coordinator Al Golden has technically been the first coach tasked with slowing down the big fella this spring and fall, so 16 Sports caught up with him Saturday afternoon to find out what exactly makes Mayer such a special talent.

“If you put a linebacker on him, it’s plus for him,” Golden says. “If you put a safety on him, he better be very long. If you put a nickel on him, you can get bounced out of the bar, you know what I mean? He’s a great kid. The thing that everybody respects about Michael is he’ll do the dirty work. He’s just not a guy that’s looking for the ball. He’ll do whatever coach (Freeman) asks him to do.

“Tommy (Rees) obviously, in the past, has done a really great job of just finding him ways to get the ball and using his versatility,” Golden continued. “But you can’t do that if the young man won’t block. You can’t do it. Then, it’s a different deal. If he’s just a pass receiver, then you can play nickel and things like that against him. But if he’s in there blocking, you don’t want the nickel near him. If he’s in there blocking, maybe you don’t want the safety near him. You need the rover on him in our base 4-3.

“So, I think from that standpoint, he’s a great challenge, and he’s worked really hard to be that,” Golden added.

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, our Countdown to Kickoff Preseason Special aired on Friday night, but if you missed it, you’re still in luck. It will re-air on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 p.m. just after 16 News Now at 11.

