Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary

Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870.
Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded.

Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870.

It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic.

There, dignitaries, local pastors and South Bend Mayor Mueller joined today’s special mass to mark the historic milestone.

Olivet Chief Steward Elma Powell says the church has served as a social and civic hub for the South Bend community for over a century.

“It’s where meetings were held. Where organizations put on events, and it just means that history of African American history. You can think back to about 1870s,” Powell told 16 News Now Sunday.

While it could be found on the Indiana Register of historic places, church officials say they have applied to place Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church on the national register of historic

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
Shelby Leigh Yanez
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

Mamas Against Violence have helped the community heal from violent crimes for nearly two decades.
4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence brings community together
Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees by Sunday. Hot and Humid!
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy Sunday and Monday!
Junior tight end named team captain for Irish this upcoming season
ND Defensive Coordinator Al Golden touches on standout TE Michael Mayer
The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the...
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride