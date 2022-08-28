Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded.

Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870.

It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic.

There, dignitaries, local pastors and South Bend Mayor Mueller joined today’s special mass to mark the historic milestone.

Olivet Chief Steward Elma Powell says the church has served as a social and civic hub for the South Bend community for over a century.

“It’s where meetings were held. Where organizations put on events, and it just means that history of African American history. You can think back to about 1870s,” Powell told 16 News Now Sunday.

While it could be found on the Indiana Register of historic places, church officials say they have applied to place Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church on the national register of historic

