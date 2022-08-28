Goshen Police investigating deadly crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen police are investigating a crash that killed one person on the 2400 block of South Main street.

Police arrived to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, and found a vehicle had left the road, hit an electrical pole and a tree. The person in the car was ejected during the crash, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified 21-year-old Jonathon Espinoza as the person who died in the crash. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

