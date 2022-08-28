Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children.

The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause.

A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who are medically fragile all over Indiana. Children can stay for up to ten nights at a time, giving families time to enjoy some much needed rest.

“Services are completely free here for any family that has a child that has those medically fragile needs, and these fundraising events make those services possible,” says Marcie Brabender, director of development at A Rosie Place.

