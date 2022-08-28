Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children.

The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause.

A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who are medically fragile all over Indiana. Children can stay for up to ten nights at a time, giving families time to enjoy some much needed rest.

“Services are completely free here for any family that has a child that has those medically fragile needs, and these fundraising events make those services possible,” says Marcie Brabender, director of development at A Rosie Place.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
File - Police lights
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
Shelby Leigh Yanez
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say

Latest News

The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the...
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors, came to the Century Center Saturday for...
Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center
Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors, came to the Century Center Saturday for...
Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center
The event happens every year, but with over 500 people showing up in a just a few hours on...
South Bend Airport hosts annual Aviation Education Day