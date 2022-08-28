4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence brings community together

Mamas Against Violence Gala
Mamas Against Violence Gala(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence and raised money for all the organization does in the community.

Mamas Against Violence have helped the community heal from violent crimes for nearly two decades.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate Mamas Against Violence 4th Biennial Gala. it’s our major fundraiser,” said Founder Bobbie Woods.

Emceed by former WNDU morning show anchor, Joshua Short, the event featured live entertainment, a dance floor and dj, photo booth, and more.

“We’re going to have a silent auction, uh we have a special tribute from the mothers, and we’re just gonna dance and have a wonderful time,” Woods said.

The fundraiser helped the organization to support families going through a crisis due to violent crime. Like the crimes that took the lives of those honored this evening.

“Those photos are our children that have been lost, lives that have been lost here in the community. we want people to put faces with those lives that have been lost,” Woods said.

Mamas Against Violence also wanted people to know that more needs to be done not only to help those affected by violent crimes, but to prevent them in the community all together.

“It’s not just a Mamas Against Violence problem, it’s not a Bobbie Woods problem, but it’s a community problem,” Woods said. “I want them to know that there is a big need for their support in this community. We have a lot of hurting people. People that have lost their loved ones, mothers that have lost their children.”

