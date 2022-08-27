SBN hosts annual Aviation Education Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Aviation fans could get their fix on Saturday at the South Bend International Airport.

The west side of the facility was all set up for the annual Aviation Education Day where the public could go on airfield tours, climb into planes, and even tour a regional jet.

The free event also had industry reps standing by at a career fair for anyone interested in an aviation career.

“This event was really about promoting aviation and education in the community, teaching people you don’t just have to be a pilot. You could be in operations, air traffic control. You could fly for a commercial aircraft here based out - either way, it’s just to get more people involved in the community,” said Ashley Thorsen, operations manager at South Bend International Airport.

The event happens every year, but with over 500 people showing up in a just a few  hours on Saturday, the airport may hold another Aviation Education Day in the near future as well.

