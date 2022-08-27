Pet Vet: Mystery illness in Michigan killing dogs

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - News reports out of Michigan this week have highlighted a potentially serious outbreak of a disease in dogs, and mystified veterinary professionals and pet-owners, too.

There is new information from the state regulatory agencies shedding new light on this alarming situation. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser brought us that update, and advice for you and your pets.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by sending him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

