One dead after car-motorcycle crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car-motorcycle crash on South Bend’s south side.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ewing and S. Michigan Street.

An official with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now that the motorcyclist had died.

Investigators say a vehicle was headed north on Michigan and turned left onto Ewing and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection. Our reporter on scene said it appeared the motorcycle had caught fire. The names of the victim and the driver of the vehicle have not been released.

The FACT team is investigating.

