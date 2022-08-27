Logan’s Run returns to new location, celebrates all abilities

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Logan’s Run returned for another year but this time at a new location.

The 19th annual event took place on Saturday at Hannah and Friends Neighborhood, which Logan acquired a few years back.

Also new in 2022 was the 1-mile fun walk and run as Logan wanted to emphasize the abilities of everyone, especially the clients whom they serve.

“We’ve got people walking their dogs, people pushing strollers, our families are here, the community’s here, so it’s a way to bring it all together in one location,” remarked Matt Harrington, president & CEO of Logan.

The money raised today goes back to the Logan fitness and wellness program

