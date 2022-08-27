Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams

Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football WNDU(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
It’s Week 2 of high school football in Indiana! Plus, a few of our local teams in Michigan who didn’t make their debut Thursday night are instead making it tonight.

Here are scores and highlights:

INDIANA

Elkhart 28, Northridge 7

Mishawaka 30, St. Joseph 8

Penn 31, Portage 6

Bremen 42, Washington 6

John Glenn 38, Riley 24

Fairfield 24, Adams 14

NorthWood 35, East Noble 14

Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7

New Prairie 33, Goshen 14

Concord 14, Jimtown 0

Kokomo 49, Plymouth 0

West Noble 35, Wawasee 24

Marian 21, Culver Academy 3

Culver 32, South Central 16

LaVille 56, Triton 14

Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0

LaPorte 21. Lowell 14

Twin Lakes 46, Clay 8

Rochester 48, Knox 46

Tippecanoe Valley 49, Northfield 19

Saturday Game

Hammond Noll at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20 (at Hope College)

Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 28

Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28 (at Ferris State University)

