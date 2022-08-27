Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams
It’s Week 2 of high school football in Indiana! Plus, a few of our local teams in Michigan who didn’t make their debut Thursday night are instead making it tonight.
Here are scores and highlights:
INDIANA
Elkhart 28, Northridge 7
Mishawaka 30, St. Joseph 8
Penn 31, Portage 6
Bremen 42, Washington 6
John Glenn 38, Riley 24
Fairfield 24, Adams 14
NorthWood 35, East Noble 14
Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7
New Prairie 33, Goshen 14
Concord 14, Jimtown 0
Kokomo 49, Plymouth 0
West Noble 35, Wawasee 24
Marian 21, Culver Academy 3
Culver 32, South Central 16
LaVille 56, Triton 14
Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0
LaPorte 21. Lowell 14
Twin Lakes 46, Clay 8
Rochester 48, Knox 46
Tippecanoe Valley 49, Northfield 19
Saturday Game
Hammond Noll at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20 (at Hope College)
Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 28
Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28 (at Ferris State University)
