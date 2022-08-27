Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of infant

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant.

On Friday afternoon, Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane to a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing.

According to police, this is a death investigation, and at this time, DCS was contacted and a report was completed.

This is a developing story.

