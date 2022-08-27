2nd Chance Pet: Cricket

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with Cricket the dog.

Cricket is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Cricket or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

