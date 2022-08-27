10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival takes over St. Joe County Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a renaissance in South Bend! The 10th annual Michiana Renaissance Festival gave people of all ages a chance to enjoy the past and see different re-enactments.

Whether it be the medieval and renaissance, golden age of piracy, the times of the Vikings, or the Fairytale Storyland, each exhibit had something special, and the fairgrounds had things like sword fights and more.

The fair is taking place the 27th and 28th rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re interested tickets go as following. For Adults (ages 13 and up) a ticket is $12 dollars, anyone in the military (with an ID) gets in for free. A senior ticket is $10, and a child ticket (ages 6-12) is $7. Anyone ages 5 and younger get in free.

If you donate canned food items for the Food Pantry when you buy your ticket at the gate and receive $1 off the ticket price for each can you bring, the max is $2 off per ticket.

