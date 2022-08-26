Work to install roundabout at Kosciusko County intersection underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work to install a roundabout is underway at the intersection of Winona Avenue, Kings Highway, Argonne Road, and Park Avenue in Kosciusko County.

The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue.

Weather and work schedules may affect lane closures. An alternate route is suggested to avoid delays.

