Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation.

The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574- 288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

