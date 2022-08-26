Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation.

This Elkhart man is wanted for questioning in a theft investigation. (WNDU)

The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574- 288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

