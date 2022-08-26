One-on-one with new South Bend Empowerment Zone CEO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been more than a week since students in the South Bend Empowerment Zone returned to the classroom.

And this year, the zone is under the guidance of a new chief executive officer. It comes as the zone enters its final two years of its five-year plan to improve student scores.

It’s a plan that began with failing grades at Navarre Middle School in 2019. It includes four elementary schools, and now a new CEO—Dr. Davion Lewis.

“I really think of myself as an advocate for children,” Lewis says. “A social justice champion.”

Lewis comes to the zone with 16 years of education experience. His last stop was NOLA (New Orleans) Public Schools, which begs the question—why South Bend?

“What was appealing to me about the zone is kind of the newness of this model,” Lewis says. “We are creating mini-districts within larger districts to serve as incubator for innovation.”

Innovation, including organizational structure.

“Making sure that we have the right people in the right seats on the bus so that we are maximizing our talent,” Lewis says.

Safety…

“Making sure that our buildings are safe, that folks are practicing safety procedures,” Lewis says.

And academic performance—one that Navarre Middle School saw failing grades for six straight years before the state stepped in.

“Ultimately, we all share a responsibility for these kiddos,” Lewis says. “When our eighth graders leave Navarre, they are going to Washington or one of the other district schools, so we have to make sure it is a seamless transition.”

A transition that gives parents a better view beyond the bus stop.

“The idea that a parent’s role in the education of their child ends when they drop their kids off at school is unacceptable to me,” Lewis says. “Finding ways for us to work together (is important) because ultimately that is what is going to be required for us to move forward.”

And moving forward, Lewis says he hopes to connect with more students and parents as he continues to get settled in South Bend.

