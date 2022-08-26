Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it.

The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.

The intersection at US 20 and Franklin Blvd in Michigan City is the most heavily traveled in LaPorte county, and city officials don’t want that opportunity to go to waste.

The city released some concept art of what it could look like if everything goes according to plan, and they hope to start developing within the next five years.

“I think it’s important for people to know that these things take time and the fact that the city is now working with the owners to market the property and find investors because we see that as a great lynchpin to developing the city’s central and southside,” said Clarence Hulse, Executive Director for the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City. “And I want people to understand that we have a lot of energy and synergy going on in the northside, but we’re looking at the whole city. And so, we’re trying to make sure that the rising tide lifts all boats, and so, part of that is looking at different parts of the city that have been neglected for a long time and being very strategic and intentional to make that happen.”

Downtown Michigan City has more family-owned small businesses, while the area near the Marquette Mall has more corporate stores and chain restaurants, and Hulse says that is by design.

With new hotels, shopping centers, homes, and apartment developments underway, Michigan City is trying to bring an economic boom to LaPorte County.

The current population of Michigan City is around 32,000, and they are expecting to see 5-10 thousand new residents in the next ten years. And with that increase, new jobs and homes are needed to sustain the growth.

“We have a great partnership with the school system,” said Hulse. We have special programs; in manufacturing, energy, construction, machinery, and welding, so there is a great opportunity to get great jobs here. We just want to keep making sure that happens, and of course, Double Track is its own energy, and that’s going to bring a lot more people here.”

The South Shore Double Track project is underway in Michigan City, but the train station is getting upgraded too.

The South Shore line double track plan will add trains and cut down the time it takes to travel to and from Chicago and northern Indiana.

“We have the apartment project mixed-use project on top of the train station,” said Hulse. “We’re going to have 550 parking spaces at the train station, a lobby when you get off the train, but also 200 apartments, a 12-story building on top of the train station, and of course, some retail offices on the first floor. And so, that’s already under design and should break ground by next March. We have a condo/hotel project on the northside beside city hall, roughly a $235-million-dollar project.”

Economic development isn’t just investing in the economy but in people.

“Economic development is about people and improving people’s lives,” said Hulse. “It’s not about building buildings or building roads. It’s about people, improving people’s lives, and providing opportunities for people to be better residents and better citizens. In that way, part of it is to have great jobs and ways to improve their skill sets.”

