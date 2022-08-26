Notre Dame football announces 2022 captains

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team announced its six captains for the 2022 season on Friday.

There’s three on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Avery Davis will serve as captain for a second straight season, as will offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. Sadly, fans won’t see Davis on the field after tearing his ACL during fall camp.

Tight end Michael Mayer will serve as the other offensive captain.

On the defensive side, senior linebacker Bo Bauer, junior linebacker JD Bertrand, and junior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey will wear the “C.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

