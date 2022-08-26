Neighbors not happy in rural North Liberty after weeks without trash pickup

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter how many times they calL, or get a credit, residents in rural North Liberty say the only place their garbage is going is all over their front lawn.

“We have trash all over the yard, all over the church yard,” resident Megan Colvin says.

Contracted with Republic Services, Colvin says her trash has not been picked up for weeks.

“I believe we are on the third week of not having trash service,” Colvin says.

And because Republic Services hasn’t picked it up, she says her husband has to.

“My husband has been trying to get rid of a lot of it when we realized we are not coming again this week,” Colvin adds.

David Hostetler, who lives across the street from Colvin near Pine & Stanton Road, explains the slow service left him no choice but to cancel his service entirely.

“What we had to do is literally take our trash so it wasn’t piled up at the end of the road. It was actually using another service. We did it legal but we took our trash somewhere else to get it hauled away and they expected us to still pay by the way,” Hostetler says.

The reason behind why its taking so long to reach some of these homes, according to Republic Services, the lack of drivers.

“They eventually did tell us they were having some employee issues and lack of drivers and it was causing them a shortage,” Hostetler says.

It is a shortage that has caused residents like Colvin to believe that waiting for Republic to pick up the trash is a waste of time.

“It’s one of those things, it is your trash service. It shouldn’t be something that is even discussed, right? It should just be done,” Colvin said.

Like Hostetler, Colvin says she too will be cancelling her service with Republic Services and searching for another provider.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Shad Jeffrey
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan.
High school football kicks off in Michigan Thursday night
Construction for the new South Bend Chocolate Company location near the intersection of S.R. 31...
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
Notre Dame Football Update
Notre Dame Football Update
5th annual CLW Radiothon
5th annual Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises funds for kids in rural Indiana