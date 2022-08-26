Neighbors not happy in rural North Liberty after weeks without trash pickup

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter how many times they calL, or get a credit, residents in rural North Liberty say the only place their garbage is going is all over their front lawn.

“We have trash all over the yard, all over the church yard,” resident Megan Colvin says.

Contracted with Republic Services, Colvin says her trash has not been picked up for weeks.

“I believe we are on the third week of not having trash service,” Colvin says.

And because Republic Services hasn’t picked it up, she says her husband has to.

“My husband has been trying to get rid of a lot of it when we realized we are not coming again this week,” Colvin adds.

David Hostetler, who lives across the street from Colvin near Pine & Stanton Road, explains the slow service left him no choice but to cancel his service entirely.

“What we had to do is literally take our trash so it wasn’t piled up at the end of the road. It was actually using another service. We did it legal but we took our trash somewhere else to get it hauled away and they expected us to still pay by the way,” Hostetler says.

The reason behind why its taking so long to reach some of these homes, according to Republic Services, the lack of drivers.

“They eventually did tell us they were having some employee issues and lack of drivers and it was causing them a shortage,” Hostetler says.

It is a shortage that has caused residents like Colvin to believe that waiting for Republic to pick up the trash is a waste of time.

“It’s one of those things, it is your trash service. It shouldn’t be something that is even discussed, right? It should just be done,” Colvin said.

Like Hostetler, Colvin says she too will be cancelling her service with Republic Services and searching for another provider.

