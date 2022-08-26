The Music Village takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The Morris is hosting Fridays by the Fountain for its 22nd year at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Many people were out on Friday enjoying the performance from The Music Village.

“I think it’s great,” says Melva Finley, concertgoer. “It’s nice. Take time for yourself. When you’re feeling good, everybody else feels good.”

