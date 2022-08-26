MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a little something called “Fist Bump Fridays”!

Over the next few weeks, student athletes and other senior role models from Mishawaka High School will welcome younger kids to school with some positive encouragement and, you guessed it, a fist bump or two. Friday marked the first “Fist Bump Friday” of the school year.

The first school on tap, Beiger Elementary!

16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller stopped by to witness the fist bumps firsthand.

“Today is our first ever ‘Fist Bump Friday’,” said Sherry Keyser, the assistant athletic director at Mishawaka High School. “So I brought a group of 46 kids. They’re at each of the entrances and they’re just greeting the little ones. First bumps, hi-fives, have a great day. We’ll see you at the football game tonight. We’re just trying to create some excitement and just be great role models for these littles. I think from the reactions over here you can see it’s going great. The high school kids are excited, the little ones are excited so I’m happy with the turnout.”

Mishawaka students welcome younger kids to school with ‘Fist Bump Fridays’. (WNDU)

“It’s nostalgia for me because the few times I would get to meet some of the high schoolers as a kid, and I would look up to them as my idols,” said Dawson Nowacki, a senior football player at Mishawaka High School. “So now, I hope to provide something like that for the younger kids. I think it’s important because before football games, whenever we would be able to hi-five football players, or any high schooler in general, they seemed like such adults and it motivated me to know that we were both still in school in the Mishawaka School Corporation. So knowing that they’ve grown up so much, it motivated me to work harder just as they did. Once we’re gone, I hope those kids will do the same to the next generation. Help build tradition and foster a positive influence in the community.”

Mishawaka students welcome younger kids to school with ‘Fist Bump Fridays’. (WNDU)

“I went to Bieger so it’s just even more special for me to come here,” said Presley Brugh, a senior cheerleader at Mishawaka High School. “My mom works here so its just really special to get their side of things and get them excited for school. We really just hope they have a good day. We know Fridays and school in general can be tough for kids sometimes, so we just hope to motivate them and help them look forward to high school and school in general. I really looked up to high school kids when I was younger and I know these kids do too. So its just even like I know they take really good influence under us and they really look up to kids like this. So I’m really excited and hopefully they come out to the game and support us too.”

Mishawaka students welcome younger kids to school with ‘Fist Bump Fridays’. (WNDU)

“I hope that the little kids get to see that as high school kids, you can be a great role model, you can get out into the community and help out,” Keyser said. “I am hoping it will create some excitement to get them to come to more of our events. I hope the high schoolers realize that they are role models and that these kids do look up to them because I don’t think that they believe that when we tell them that. But I think they can see it today.”

Mishawaka students welcome younger kids to school with ‘Fist Bump Fridays’. (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.