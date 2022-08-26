INDOT looks to make improvements to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 with PEL studies

Ind. (WNDU) - ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 are Planning and Environmental Linkage Studies, and Indiana’s Department of Transportation is using them to make improvements.

“There’ll be plenty of opportunity for the public to voice their concerns, voice their opinions, and uhm provide us with their ideas,” says Natalie Garratt, INDOT’S Communications Director.

For years now, there has been talk of making changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in Northern Indiana. Now, INDOT is asking the public’s for input on how to best make those changes.

“Potential safety concerns, mobility concerns. I know there’s the movement for a freeway along these corridors, but you know, we’re taking a look at everything,” Garrett says.

According to Garrett, INDOT is committed to improving safety, and making travel easier across the state.

INDOT believes that with residents help, ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 studies will bring attention to community needs, concerns, and potential solutions for transportation along these corridors.

For example, ideas have been thrown out to remove stop lights, add ramps, among others.

“In hopes of identifying different construction alternatives that we can potentially move forward with as construction projects,” says Garrett.

The studies will span 180 miles and 12 counties, including Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton, and Whitely counties.

Garrett says, “This gives us an oppurtunity to take an in-depth look at the communities that are located along these corridors, what concerns exist there and how can incorporate all of that into how we move forward with future projects on this corridor.”

INDOT says that the first round of public meetings for this two year study, will take place later this fall, with dates and times still to be determined.

