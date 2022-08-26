High school football kicks off in Michigan Thursday night

The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan. (WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WNDU) - High school football kicks off in Michigan Thursday night!

Most of the local high school football teams in our viewing area that are north of the state line are getting their seasons underway Thursday night. Here are scores and highlights:

Thursday Night Games

Saugatuck at Buchanan: 20-46

Allegan at Cassopolis: 55-0

South Haven at Dowagiac: 24-7

Benton Harbor at Lawton: 12-27

Watervliet at Brandywine: 35-0

Zeeland West at Lakeshore: 66-15

Niles at Sturgis: 0-15

Three Rivers at Paw Paw: 32-6

Vicksburg at Portage Northern: 27-41

Reading at White Pigeon: 33-14

Union City at Centreville: 14-20

Games to be played Friday Night

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (at Hope College)

Berrien Springs at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

St. Joseph vs. Traverse City Central (at Ferris State University)

Constantine at Parchment

8-Player Games

Pittsford at Burr Oak

Mendon at Martin

