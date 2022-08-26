Fundraiser gala celebrates 10 years of KROC Center.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center celebrated 10 years with its annual “An Evening at the Kroc” fundraiser gala Thursday night.

Girl Named Tom, the 2021 winners of NBC’s The Voice, performed during the event.

“Yeah, I mean we just love community events and we actually got to take advantage of this facility a couple of times...played some soccer here, when we lived here last year, and it just feels really good to be back in the area,” Girl Named Tom said.

The event, hosted by our very own Tricia Sloma, marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Kroc Center.

“Well, this is amazing! I mean ten years ago when it wasn’t built, everybody was looking forward to a promise and a dream that could be Kroc in South Bend. Now we are ten years later and we have affected tens of thousands of people in our community...really a game changer,” said Captain John Gantner.

The Kroc Center is a place where people learn, grow and succeed.

“My goal is, when people come here, do they feel like it’s their home. If I walk out on the floor, come out of my office and see the seniors...the kids swimming in the pool, other people up there working out, my day instantly becomes better because the dream that Joan Kroc had, which was to give opportunity to people,” said Gantner.

“We really believe in what the Kroc Center is about, giving opportunity to people no matter what your walk of life is. And we love things that bring people together, like music...through music...So it’s just really cool to see Joan Kroc’s vision coming through the swimming and the rock climbing, the sports all of that, music too, and church. It’s just a beautiful thing,” Girl Named Tom said.

Money raised from the event will support new and existing programs, Adopt-A-Family, the Angel Tree Program and much more.

