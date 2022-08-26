First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy Weekend Ahead, Showers Return Sunday Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Clouds clearing during the first half of the day with sunshine breaking out in the afternoon. Rain chances come to an end before the sun comes up, we stay dry for Friday. It will be warm and muggy through the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. High of 80 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK: A high swim risk is in place for all Michiana beaches today. Winds from the north of 10 to 15 miles per hour will create strong currents and large choppy waves. Be safe and stay out of the water and off the piers for today.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football is here! We have a great night for football across Michiana. Skies will be mostly clear, and the temperatures will begin in the middle 70s and fall into the upper 60s by the end of the games. A perfect late August evening for some football! Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by Saturday morning. Low of 58 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day with no chance of rain. It will stay warm and muggy with elevated humidity throughout the weekend. Highs will be back in the middle 80s. High of 84 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to begin the day with an increase in some clouds through the afternoon. Higher humidity and a temperature approaching 90 degrees will make it feel very hot and sweaty throughout the afternoon. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers or storms through the late afternoon and evening as another system moves into the region. Otherwise, dry through the weekend. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Rain chances continue into Monday as a cold front moves back into Michiana. This will keep scattered showers and storms throughout Monday. Once the front move east by early Tuesday, the temperatures and humidity will go down through the middle of the week. Most of next week will remain dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s along with lower humidity. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 80

Thursday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.13″

