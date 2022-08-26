Clear and comfortable tonight before we heat things up this weekend!

Getting warmer and more humid throughout the weekend
Warming temps for the weekend with humidity rising
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and comfortable with temps falling to the upper 50s. HIGH swimming risk on Lake Michigan - be sure to stay OUT of the water and AWAY from piers and breakwalls this evening.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds for the day with temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance later in the day for showers and a rumble of thunder. Not everyone will get wet, many won’t, so don’t change your plans just yet. You will notice the heat and humidity with temps rising to the upper 80s to around 90!

High: 79

Low: 64

PPT: 0.00″

