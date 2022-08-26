Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - As kids are heading back for the new school year, first responders in Kosciusko County are preparing to keep them safe.

An active shooter response training is happening at Claypool Elementary on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and several area fire departments—will be participating.

If you’re in the area, you will see officers in tactical gear and firefighters in their turnout gear, but do not worry—this is just part of the training exercise.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Shad Jeffrey
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
Suspect in Cass County deadly shooting involving relative identified
Shelby Leigh Yanez
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
Construction for the new South Bend Chocolate Company location near the intersection of S.R. 31...
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum

Latest News

Dr. Davion Lewis
One-on-one with new South Bend Empowerment Zone CEO
Mishawaka students spread joy with 'Fist Bump Fridays'
Medical Moment: A non-invasive brain surgery
Medical Moment: A non-invasive brain surgery
It's a program that is now available to their junior high students.
Coloma Community School District offering CTE program, woodshop for students