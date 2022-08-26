Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - As kids are heading back for the new school year, first responders in Kosciusko County are preparing to keep them safe.

An active shooter response training is happening at Claypool Elementary on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and several area fire departments—will be participating.

If you’re in the area, you will see officers in tactical gear and firefighters in their turnout gear, but do not worry—this is just part of the training exercise.

